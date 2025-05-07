Belladrum man blasts APNU for ‘malicious’ press release

DEEMING a recent press release issued by the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) as “malicious, untruthful and factually incorrect,” Glenroy Fraser of Belladrum Village has called on the party to withdraw it.

On Tuesday, the APNU alleged that Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir displayed political bias and acted under the influence of a government minister. The party also mentioned Fraser’s court matter in its release.

In response, Fraser expressed outrage and made it clear that the matter before the Weldaad Magistrate’s Court is separate and completely unrelated to the illegal protests and unlawful activities that occurred in West Berbice on the evening of April 28, 2025.

“As a matter of fact, I have an ongoing court matter since September 11, 2024, with Ivan Reynolds, a known PNC activist who struck me on my head whilst I was conducting my itinerant business at Belladrum Secondary School compound on September 11, 2024,” he clarified.

He said that the matter is currently before the court and both parties are on bail as the case is being tried. “Therefore, I had no reason to have spoken to anyone, including any member of the government. I am well represented by a legal counsel.

“Nothing, absolutely nothing to do with illegal protests and the ensuing unlawful activities,” he said.

Fraser further stated: “In this regard, I would be grateful for the APNU to withdraw their malicious, untruthful and factually incorrect press release implicating me in protests and violence, which for all intents and purposes, were spearheaded by them in my community on that fateful evening.”