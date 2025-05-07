News Archives
Unlicensed gun, matching ammunition found at Ann’s Grove
The unlicensed gun, ammunition and electric cycle which are now in the custody of the police (GPF photo)
POLICE of Regional Division 4‘C’, on Tuesday, recovered an unlicensed 9mm pistol and eight matching rounds of ammunition in Ann’s Grove Village, East Coast Demerara.

 

According to a press release issued by the police, the ranks were on a police operation at about 03:00 hours in the area when they observed an identifiable male on an electric cycle acting in a suspicious manner; upon seeing the ranks, he dismounted the cycle and escaped on foot.

 

The area was searched, and ranks recovered the firearm and ammunition.

 

The firearm along with the electric cycle were lodged at the Cove and John Police Station as investigations continue, the release added.

 

