Over 100 persons could benefit from regularisation of Block ‘SS,’ Sophia
More than 100 persons residing at Block ‘SS,’ North Sophia, could soon benefit from an improved quality of life and enhanced infrastructure as plans are being developed to regularise the area (Ministry of Housing and Water photos)
–surveyors to soon conduct new occupational assessment

MORE than 100 persons residing at Block ‘SS,’ North Sophia, could soon benefit from an improved quality of life and enhanced infrastructure as plans are being developed to regularise the area.

This announcement was made by Minister Susan Rodrigues, who visited the location on Tuesday to assess the situation.

According to information from the Ministry of Housing and Water, she was accompanied by Community Development Director Gladwin Charles and a team of surveyors, who conducted a walkthrough of the area in question.

According to Minister Rodrigues, the area has been inhabited since the early 1980s. Previous attempts to regularise it faced numerous challenges. However, this time, the minister assured persons that the ministry is committed to resolving these issues.

“It’s a very complicated area in terms of establishing drains, roadways, and footpaths, but nevertheless, we are here today to make another attempt,” Minister Rodrigues said.

As soon as next week, surveyors will return to conduct a new occupational survey. The data collected during this process will inform the next steps, including determining the number of occupants, the structures present and possible designs for roads, drains, and footpaths.

Once the survey is completed, Minister Rodrigues plans to engage with residents to share the findings and outline the necessary steps to properly regularise the area.

She emphasised that if residents are willing to co-operate and make some adjustments, the process for securing a Certificate of Title can progress.

