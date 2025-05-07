Chateau Margot acid attack probe still ongoing – Commander Pareshram

FOLLOWING the unwarranted April 28 acid attack on pupils and teachers of the Chateau Margot Primary School on the East Coast of Demerara, Divisional Commander Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram has said that the probe remains active.

When contacted, he told the Guyana Chronicle that although no arrests have been made, investigators are still processing footage from close circuit television cameras (CCTVs) which captured the incident.

Reports are that while the teachers and pupils were on their way home, one of two men on a motorcycle threw a corrosive substance believed to be acid, on them.

The children and teachers were taken to the hospital and treated and sent away, but the burn marks are still visible on their faces and other exposed parts of their bodies.

After the incident, President, Dr Irfaan Ali met with those affected and assured them that those responsible will be brought to justice.

The Ministry of Education has also condemned the attack.

“The Ministry of Education unequivocally condemns any form of violence against students, teachers, or any member of the public. Schools and their environs should be safe spaces for learning and development to take place, and any act that threatens this sanctity will not be tolerated,” a statement noted.