Berbice Renegades upset Pacesetters; Champs Raven, Colt also take wins

Berbice Renegades put on a show on Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall to capture a hard-fought victory over Pacesetters Basketball Club when action resumed in the One Guyana Basketball Premier League.

Renegades dominated the opening period after tip off, leading 22-7 but Pacesetters clawed their way back into the contest, reducing the deficit to 22-43 the half.

Kwesi Mickle was the offensive maestro for Renegades with 23 points with good support from Garfield Benjamin (19) and Marvin Williams (12).

Pacesetters put in a much-improved showing in the third quarter to outscore the Berbice side 21-15 but still trailed 58-43.

The Pacesetters had 15 from Tariq Cave and 19 from Williams Delgado as they tried to turn back the tide.

Renegades stepped on the gas in the fourth quarter to pull away for 18-point win 78-60.

Meanwhile Defending champions North Ruimveldt Ravens also battered Retrieve Raiders 71-43.

After the first two quarters the contest was evenly matched with Ravens leading by 1-point 24-23.

However, a monster third quarter from the champions Ravens saw them pulling away to lead 51-36.

Elroy Nurse (12), Attilla Williams (19) and Dominic Vincente (11) helped Ravens close it out in the fourth period 71-43 for the blow out performance and keep the on course for a playoff spot to defending their title.

Also in the winner’s circle was Bounty Colts, who tamed Panthers for a 54 points victory.

Colts showed their intensions from jump ball as they shot their way to a 34-11 lead at the end of the first period.’

Panthers showed more fight in the second period of the clash to be down 47-26 at the break.

Colts turned up the heat by the third as Dimitri Rankin had a game high 20 points on the board

Quacey short with (17), Ronoko Vaughn (12) and Charles Williams (12) came good in the third and fourth period as they outplayed Panthers on both ends of the court to win it handsomely 101-47.

Shaquan Archer was Panther’s best shooter with 18 points in a losing effort.