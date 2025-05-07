Kids Athletics Championship to commence AAG’s busy May-June events

THE Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) is gearing up for a busy May and June, following their first coaches meeting of 2025.

AAG President Sheryl Hermonstine and her executive team led discussions, focusing on strategic plans for the next three years.

The Development Committee’s presentation, which outlined strategic plans for the remainder of 2025 and the next three years, was a key focus of the meeting.

The AAG also discussed strategies for coaches and club executives to support the sport’s growth actively.

The AAG also reported Guyana’s performance at the 2025 Carifta Games, where 42 athletes returned from Trinidad and Tobago with five medals: one gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Looking ahead, the AAG announced the following upcoming events: May 10: Kids Athletics, Leonora; May 24: Plaisance Golden Mile, Plaisance; May 24: GOBSA Championship & AAG Fundraising Barbecue, Leonora; May 25: Burgette Williams 10K Road Race, Georgetown and June 27–29: National Seniors Championship, Leonora