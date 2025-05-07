GFF Elite League Season 7…

Slingerz stretch lead at the top

SLINGERZ FC kept their flawless record intact over the weekend as they picked up a comfortable 2-nil win over Fruta Conquerors in the latest Elite League action at the National Training Centre Ground.

Slingerz, going into the clash with an unbeaten record of five wins in as many outings, faced a stubborn challenge against bottom ranked Fruta Conquerors.

Fruta played doggedly for most of the contest as the first half ended without the scorers being troubled.

It was not until 76th minute that Marcus Tudor broke the silence and gave Slingerz the advantage.

The lead remained until Leo Lovell doubled it in added time as Slingerz took a 2-nil victory after the final whistle.

The win is Slingerz sixth and gives them 18 points to further extend their lead in the league’s points table.

The Guyana Police Force also maintained their place in the league with a 2-nil win over Den Amstel.

Guyana Police Force’s hero was Neron Barrow who registered a double with goals either side of the break.

Barrow scored his first in the 6th minute of play before returning in the 58th to cement the victory.

Police keep their second place behind Slingerz with their fourth win in seven clashes to go along with two draws and a loss.

Western Tigers are third in the table after a win on Saturday over Monedderlust.

The league features 90 games over a 6 months period with top side in Season 7 of the Elite League collecting two million dollars and being awarded an automatic qualifying spot at the CONCACAF/Caribbean Shield Championships.

The 2nd place team will collect $1,200,000, 3rd Place $800,000 and 4th Place 500,000.