‘Settlement of All Arguments’ Street Football Tournament…

Big wins for Stabroek Ballerz, Ballerz Empire

THERE were big wins for Stabroek Ballerz and Ballerz Empire as the Settlement of Arguments Futsal tournament continued with day two.

Stabroek Ballerz registered a 3-0 win over Bent Street B while Ballerz Empire beat Lodge All-Stars 3-1 in the tournament.

The winner of the tournament will take home 500,000 with second place grabbing 300,000, third place picking up 150,000 and fourth place 100,000.

Full results from night two below:

Game-1

Z-Tekk Family-1 vs. Gaza Squad-0

Game-2

West Side Ballerz-3 vs. Broad Street-2

Game-3

MJ Ballerz-2 vs. Gunners-0

Game-4

Festival City-2 vs. Spaniards-0

Game-5

Team RV-1 vs. Sophia B-1

Game-6

Lodge All-Stars-1 vs. Ballerz Empire-3

Game-7

Stabroek Ballerz-3 vs. Bent St B-0

Game-8

Gold is Money-1 vs. Unity Ballerz-0