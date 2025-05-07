Mabaruma enters ‘fresh chapter’ in hospitality, tourism

News Archives
–with opening of new Banobo Guest House

A FRESH chapter in hospitality and tourism has begun at Mabaruma Settlement, Region One, with the official opening of the Banobo Guest House.

The guest house was officially commissioned during a simple ceremony on Tuesday with Minister of Housing and Water and Region One Parliamentary Representative, Collin Croal.

Among those present were also Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley; Regional Vice-Chairperson, Annansha Peters; and Regional Executive Officer, Sewchand.

Funded through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) Grant at a cost of approximately $63.5 million, the facility boasts 10 rooms, a spacious kitchen, storage areas, and a balcony. It is designed to boost the hospitality offerings in the region while promoting sustainable development.

Chairperson of the Mabaruma Settlement Community Development Council (CDC), Ms Lynn Hernandez, expressed pride in the project’s completion, stating, “When we envisioned our guest house we wanted to create more than a place to stay. Our mission is to provide an unparalleled experience for travellers where comfort, hospitality and local culture come together.”

She added that the project created job opportunities and stimulated community growth, as she praised the government’s continued support for development initiatives.

Minister Croal commended the CDC for its leadership and initiative, noting that the project stands as a shining example for other villages.

He emphasised that the project not only addresses the shortage of accommodation in the region—especially during major events—but also contributes meaningfully to the region’s broader growth agenda.

Regional Chairman Ashley shared similar sentiments, highlighting the government’s commitment to hinterland development through initiatives such as the LCDS funds that empower communities and stimulate sustainable economic progress. (Ministry of Housing and Water)

