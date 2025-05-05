‘One Country, Many Cultures’ – ERC marks Arrival Day with call for harmony

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends greetings to all Guyanese on Arrival Day 2025.

This national holiday recognises another phase in the chequered history of our ancestors who journeyed here.

The arrival of hundreds of thousands of indentured workers to British Guiana from far off lands unintentionally added to the country’s rich diversity and cultures.

Although our East Indian ancestors first landed on this day in 1838, other ethnic groups arrived during that century too, bringing their customs and cultures that later blended into the unique Guyanese nation. We became inevitably one country made up of many cultures.

The presence of varying cultures, customs and religions is the sum total of Arrival Day; but that commemoration is rooted in sacrifice, deprivation and struggle by our fore-parents.

Yet, the Guyanese multi-ethnic identity has survived into the 21st century with greater levels of appreciation and acceptance.

The ERC’s purpose is to bridge the cultural and ethnic gaps, provide support and address shortcomings to ethnic harmony.

The commission therefore urges every Guyanese to treat our diversity this Arrival Day as the root of our collective strength, giving more meaning to our national motto.

It is also incumbent upon everyone to pay homage and remember the yeoman service of those who came over a century ago and added to our shared heritage.

As one nation, we can continue our collective mission to pursue a bright future and attain that one destiny on the horizon.

Happy Arrival Day!