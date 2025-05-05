News Archives
GAWU salutes the builders of our nation this Arrival Day
THE Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) extends warm greetings to all Guyanese on the observance of Arrival Day 2025—a moment of national reflection, celebration, and appreciation for the diverse origins of our people and the shared journey that has shaped our nation.

Today, we pay respectful tribute to the countless indentured immigrants—from India, Portugal, China, and other lands—who arrived on our shores under difficult and often harsh conditions.

Their sacrifices, resilience, and determination helped lay the foundation of modern Guyana. Their stories are etched into our history, and their contributions have left an indelible mark on our economy, culture, and national character.

Arrival Day reminds us of the rich cultural tapestry and unique ethnic kaleidoscope that define Guyana. Our music, food, festivals, religions, and languages are expressions of the cultural fusion born from generations of coexistence and collaboration.

These traditions, carried forward by the descendants of those early immigrants, continue to enrich our society and deepen our sense of national pride.

GAWU is especially proud to acknowledge the pivotal role played by indentured labourers in the development of the sugar industry. Their labour, commitment, and perseverance sustained this vital sector for decades.

The sugar industry is not only an economic cornerstone—it is also a cultural one, influencing community life, shaping rural economies, and bringing people together across ethnic and geographic lines. It stands as a symbol of collective endurance and shared heritage.

As we commemorate this important day, GAWU encourages all Guyanese to reflect on the spirit of unity and coming together that Arrival Day represents.

Despite our different ancestries, our people have time and again come together in moments of struggle and triumph. This unity is our strength, and it must be protected and nurtured as Guyana continues to grow and transform.

Let Arrival Day 2025 inspire a renewed commitment to inclusivity, mutual respect, and national solidarity.

As a people bound by shared hopes and a common future, let us continue building a Guyana where all are valued, all are respected, and all can thrive.

Happy Arrival Day to all!

