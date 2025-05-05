Sand Road residents receive solar energy systems in major rural development push

RESIDENTS of First Hand Sand Road Good Hope, Essequibo Coast, are now equipped with reliable, renewable energy as the Government of Guyana rolled out its Solar Home Energy System initiative in the community on Saturday.

The distribution exercise was spearheaded by Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj along with Member of Parliament Nandranie Coonjah;Regional Chairwoman Vilma De Silva; Regional Vice Chairman Humace Oodit; Prime Minister’s Representative Arnold Adams and other regional officials.

This initiative forms part of the Government’s broader effort to reduce energy inequity and promote sustainable development across Guyana, particularly in off-grid and underserved communities.

Ramraj highlighted that the provision of clean, renewable energy solutions—especially tailored to the realities of off-grid communities like Sand Road—is not only an environmental priority but a moral obligation.

Each household received a Solar Home Energy System consisting of A 160-watt solar photovoltaic pane, a charge controller unit, a 48 ampere-hour lithium-ion battery, two 9-watt LED lamps, one 12-watt desk fan and two USB ports for charging mobile and electronic devices

These systems are designed to offer comfort, convenience and essential connectivity thus bridging the energy gap and fostering a sense of inclusion and progress in communities that have long been marginalized.

Designed for convenience and reliability, the systems provide essential lighting, ventilation, and connectivity—bringing a welcome change for families who previously lived without stable access to electricity.

A grateful resident shared, “We are very thankful for the solar system. It will help us, and we are thankful to the Government of Guyana.”

This project is a clear demonstration of the Government’s dedication to building a resilient, energy-secure, and inclusive Guyana—where every citizen, regardless of their geographic location, has access to the tools and opportunities necessary for a brighter future.