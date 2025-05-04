President Ali touts fashion industry as catalyst for tourism & economic growth

—Guyana Fashion Council to be launched as Railway Courtyard to become new creative hub

FEATURING some of Guyana’s best designers and the nation’s top models, the Origins Fashion Festival kicked off in grand style on Friday evening. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, the event sought to showcase Guyanese creativity across various realms of fashion. Delivering the keynote address, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said the event was more than just a step forward for the country’s creatives; it also serves as a vehicle for diversifying the nation’s economic and tourism landscape.

In his address at the Grand Railway Courtyard on Lamaha Street, the President underscored the government’s commitment to building a world-class fashion industry in Guyana, one that aligns with broader efforts in tourism development and economic diversification.

“This event promises to be a vibrant celebration of creativity and talent. It offers the opportunity to showcase the dynamism of the fashion industry and highlight the role of fashion as a catalyst for the diversification of our tourism sector,” President Ali told an enthusiastic crowd of designers, models, cultural stakeholders, and international guests.

The event brings together 38 designers and over 60 models to showcase a wide range of styles, including contemporary, avant-garde, traditional, and costume design. The festival also includes workshops on textile identification, sustainability, AI in fashion, and industry development.

President Ali emphasised that fashion is more than just aesthetics, describing it as a “powerful economic engine” capable of stimulating multiple sectors. With the global fashion event market projected to surpass US$200 billion by 2032, Guyana is aiming to claim its share.

“We are creating opportunities for talented fashion designers and models while stimulating the hospitality, retail, and service sectors. Fashion tourism has the potential to promote Guyana as a unique destination on the global fashion map,” he stated.

Central to the President’s vision is the establishment of a supportive ecosystem for creatives. As part of this effort, he announced the formation of the Guyana Fashion Council, a body that will work hand-in-hand with the government to guide investment, infrastructure, and market development in the fashion industry.

“This gives us the opportunity to launch the Guyana Fashion Council that will work hand-in-hand with the government as we build a market, as we invest in the industry itself,” President Ali shared.

He explained that the Grand Railway Courtyard will be transformed into a creative hub where local designers and artisans will have access to essential equipment, facilities, and platforms to produce and market their products.

“This gives us the opportunity to launch a space of creative talent; where anyone with a creative talent in the fashion industry can walk in, use those facilities, create what they think can be a successful product, and have the avenue through which they can market it.”

A festival catalogue featuring designers from across Guyana and the diaspora was also unveiled, with QR codes linking directly to creators’ platforms to encourage local and international support.

“Scan that barcode, follow them, keep abreast with their product, and buy from our designers. They are creative, they are good, and they know what they’re about,” the President urged attendees. President Ali concluded with a call for collective participation in elevating Guyana’s fashion industry, emphasising the values of unity, creativity, and economic empowerment.

“Let us build this together, stronger together, as we move forward together as a people. One love, one Guyana, fashion for all in the world.” The Origins Fashion Festival continues this weekend with runway shows, design expos, and interactive sessions aimed at fortifying Guyana’s place in the global fashion arena.