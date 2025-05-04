GPF continues community outreaches as calm returns

AS calm and normalcy return to the streets of Guyana, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues its ongoing efforts to foster safer communities and enhance public trust. From April 30 to May 2, 2025, ranks of the GPF conducted a series of impactful outreach initiatives across several East Coast Demerara communities. These activities included walkabouts, face-to-face engagement with residents and businesses, and a roadside lecture promoting traffic safety, all coordinated by officers from Regional Division 4C.

Following a few days of unrest, April 30, saw several teams of officers visiting communities such as Dazzel Housing Scheme, Cane Grove, Paradise, Vigilance, Annandale, Lusignan, and Nonpareil. Led by Inspector Sardinha and supported by Sergeants Robbins, Tyndale, and Austin, along with Corporals Hitbaran, McKenzie, and other ranks from the Enmore, Cane Grove, Vigilance, and Annandale Police Stations, the officers conducted walkabout exercises and engaged directly with residents.

A press release from the force noted that the initiative was warmly received by community members, many of whom expressed appreciation for the visible presence of motorcycle patrols during both day and night.

The release noted that residents took the opportunity to share concerns, make suggestions, and commend the police for maintaining an approachable presence. Officers responded by addressing issues and offering practical guidance on crime prevention and public safety, further strengthening the relationship between the police and the public.

On the same day, another outreach was conducted in the Enterprise/Nonpareil, Mahaica, and Cane Grove areas. This initiative was led by Sergeant Fraser, Sergeant Williams, Corporal McKenzie, and Corporal Calendar. Officers spoke with residents and business owners about the importance of vigilance, especially regarding suspicious behaviour.

The release noted that social concerns, including domestic violence and conflict resolution, were also discussed. According to the press release, the officers provided advice on home and business security, as well as the importance of promptly reporting unusual activities. The community responded positively, praising the proactive approach taken by the ranks.

On Friday, May 2, the focus shifted to road safety. Inspector Scott and Constable Giles of the Beterverwagting Traffic Department conducted a brief but impactful traffic awareness session along the Beterverwagting Public Road. Under the 2024/2025 Road Safety Theme, “Do the Right Thing,” drivers were reminded to keep their vehicle documents current, avoid speeding, and never drive under the influence of alcohol. Officers also emphasised the importance of covering loose materials in truck trays, adhering to police signals and road signs, and practicing the “Five C’s” of road safety: care, caution, courtesy, consideration, and common sense.

These outreach activities highlight the Guyana Police Force’s commitment to rebuilding public confidence, enhancing community relations, and promoting safety through visibility and dialogue.