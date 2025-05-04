Port Kaituma shop owner arrested following discovery of cannabis

POLICE in Regional Division #1, on Friday, seized over 25 grams of suspected cannabis from a shop owner in Port Kaituma during a search of the premises.

According to police, the shop owner voluntarily handed over two Ziplock bags containing suspected cannabis. However, during a further search, the ranks discovered a bulky plastic bag that also contained additional Ziploc bags filled with the suspected illegal substance.

The shop owner was cautioned and arrested. When weighed, the narcotics amounted to approximately 25.3 grams. He was subsequently placed in custody pending charges (s).

Investigations are ongoing.