News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Port Kaituma shop owner arrested following discovery of cannabis
The cannabis discovered by the police
The cannabis discovered by the police

POLICE in Regional Division #1, on Friday, seized over 25 grams of suspected cannabis from a shop owner in Port Kaituma during a search of the premises.

According to police, the shop owner voluntarily handed over two Ziplock bags containing suspected cannabis. However, during a further search, the ranks discovered a bulky plastic bag that also contained additional Ziploc bags filled with the suspected illegal substance.

The shop owner was cautioned and arrested. When weighed, the narcotics amounted to approximately 25.3 grams. He was subsequently placed in custody pending charges (s).

Investigations are ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.