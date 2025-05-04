LBI man remanded on gun, cannabis charges

TOUSSAINT Williams, a 29-year-old Supernumerary Constable and resident of Lot 37 Ujama Housing Scheme, LBI, East Coast Demerara, was on Friday charged with the possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of ammunition without a licence, and possession of 23 grams of cannabis.

He appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court #1, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Williams was remanded to prison until his next court appearance scheduled for June 3, 2025.

According to reports from the Guyana Police Force, on April 30, 2025, at around 21:00 hrs, police ranks from the Sparendaam Police Station were on mobile patrol at Industry Crown Dam, East Coast Demerara, when they observed Williams acting suspiciously.

Williams was stopped and searched by the ranks, during which they discovered a transparent plastic wrap containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis in his pocket. A further search revealed a .38 revolver with six live matching rounds of ammunition. The serial number of the firearm was not visible.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Sparendaam Police Station, where the suspected narcotics were weighed in his presence and found to amount to 23 grams.