‘This is security for my children, grandchildren not just a piece of paper’

–62-year-old Walton Hall resident says after receiving transport; 77 other families receive land ownership documents as well

EXCITEMENT and gratitude filled the atmosphere in Walton Hall, Region Two, as 78 families finally received their official land transports—a life-changing moment that brought years of uncertainty to a close.

The initiative, led by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., M.P., marked the fulfillment of a promise he made during a recent outreach to the community.

Accompanying him were Director General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj; Azeena Baksh, Registrar of Deeds; Regional Chairwoman, Vilma De Silva; Regional Vice Chairman, Humace Oodit, and other regional officials and staff of the Deeds Registry.

“This isn’t just a piece of paper,” 62-year-old Patricia James, one of the beneficiaries, said, noting: “This is security for my children and grandchildren.”

Another resident said: “For the first time, I feel like this land truly belongs to me.”

Nandlall emphasised that the exercise was part of a broader national effort by the Government of Guyana to regularise land ownership and uplift communities across the country.

“Land ownership is empowerment,” the Attorney General said, adding: “It brings dignity, confidence, and opportunity. Today, we are not just giving documents; we are granting peace of mind and the ability to build a future with certainty.”

Nandlall said that the Ministry of Legal Affairs will continue to work and represent the interest of Guyanese. He said that the promise was made for residents to become land owners and his office worked to ensure same happened.

For many residents of Walton Hall, some of whom had been occupying lands for decades without legal documentation, this gesture represents a turning point.

Suresh Narine, a young entrepreneur and father of two said: “I can finally approach a bank for a loan to expand my farming business,” adding: “This will change everything for us.”

Ramraj said that during several community meetings, residents raised concerns of wanting their documents. He said the distribution is another fulfillment of a commitment by the Government of Guyana to ensure land ownership.

De Silva noted the government’s ongoing efforts to ensure no community is left behind.

She said: “This is just one of many exercises we will be conducting. We are committed to ensuring every eligible citizen receives what is rightfully theirs.”

The Regional Chairperson said that residents on several occasions had approached her office on this matter.