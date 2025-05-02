Curfew lifted as calm returns to nation’s streets

WITH calm and normalcy being returned to the streets of Guyana following violence and unrest on Monday, the government has officially lifted the national curfew that was imposed under the Public (Safety) Order of April 29, 2025.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a gazetted notice issued on May 1, 2025, revoked the curfew with immediate effect after security forces worked to restore order.

The order had been implemented under the Public Order Act (Cap. 16:03), following widespread chaos caused by persons who, for their personal gain, exploited a peaceful protest in the name of justice for11-year-old Adrianna Younge, whose lifeless body was discovered on Thursday, April 24, 2025 in the swimming pool of the Double Day International Hotel and Bar at Tuschen, East Bank of Essequibo, after being reported as missing the day prior during a family outing there.

In recent days, police and defence personnel worked together in an attempt to quell disturbances that included road blockages, looting of businesses, and arson.

Authorities have since arrested more than 100 people in connection with the unrest, including over two dozen men, who were charged on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 with terrorism-related offences and other serious crimes.

As those accused, many of whom claimed innocence, appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, family members gathered outside alleging police brutality and calling for justice. The charges, if proven, carry severe penalties.

Despite the revocation of the curfew order, the Ministry of Home Affairs is urging citizens to remain vigilant, and to continue reporting any suspicious or disruptive behaviour to the police.

“The Ministry of Home welcomes the steady and very encouraging return to normalcy after a period of unrest and law breaking in a number of areas,” the ministry’s statement read, adding that it remains committed to safeguarding citizens, while encouraging peaceful expressions of concern and accountability.