Minister Indar files $60M defamation ‘suit’ against Ubraj Narine over allegations on Facebook

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, has filed a $60 million defamation lawsuit against former Georgetown Mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine, over a Facebook post linking him to the Double Day Hotel, where 11-year-old Adrianna Younge was found dead.

The lawsuit, filed in the High Court of Guyana, stems from a post made by Narine on April 28 via his public Facebook page, “Pt Ubraj Narine Former Mayor of the City of Georgetown,” which has over 27,000 followers.

According to court documents, Narine’s post suggested that Minister Indar was trying to distance himself from the hotel and its owner, while also criticising the minister’s public silence in the wake of the tragedy.

The post allegedly gave the impression that Indar had a personal or business connection to the hotel and may have influenced media coverage.

Minister Indar, through his legal team at Gunraj & Co., has denied all allegations, calling the statements “false, baseless, and damaging.”

He is seeking more than $60 million in damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages, as well as an injunction to stop further publication, the removal of the posts and a public apology from Narine.

The lawsuit claims that Narine’s comments implied misconduct, a conflict of interest and an attempt to mislead the public—accusations that the minister “emphatically rebuts.”

A follow-up post by Narine allegedly intensified the defamatory impact by questioning the sincerity and timing of the minister’s response.

Minister Indar, who has served in Parliament since 2020, argued that the posts have caused him significant reputational harm.

Narine has been served via the Supreme Court’s Electronic Litigation Portal and has eight days to respond.