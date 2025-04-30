Region 10 leaders call for peace in honour of Adrianna Younge

The elected leadership of Linden and Region Ten has issued an appeal for peace and unity as the community continues to mourn the tragic death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge.

In a joint statement delivered on Tuesday by Regional Chairman, Deron Adams, and supported by Vice Chairman, Mark Goring, Members of Parliament Devin Sears and Jermaine Figueira, Mayor Sharma Raheem Solomon and Deputy Mayor Dominique Blair, the leaders expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Adrianna, whose life they described as “full of promise and innocence.”

“As elected leaders and guardians of Linden and Region Ten, we mourn deeply with our community and the entire nation over the tragic and brutal murder of Adrianna Younge.

“Her life, full of promise and innocence, was cut short by an unspeakable act, and our hearts cry out for justice. We stand united in our grief and, more importantly, in our unwavering demand for accountability, justice, and reform,” the statement read.

The leaders also acknowledged the broader pain felt by the community following the recent tragic deaths of Ronaldo Peters and Keon Fogenay.

However, the leaders voiced strong concern over the acts of violence and looting that erupted during recent protests, condemning such actions as undermining the true cause of justice.

“We are profoundly disturbed by the actions of those who, under the cover of protest, have chosen a path of lawlessness, looting businesses, destroying property, and undermining the very spirit of our cause. Let us be clear: these acts do not honour Adrianna, Ronaldo, or Keon. They do not reflect the values of our people. They are not justice; they are distractions from it,” the statement said.

The leaders urged residents to uphold the rule of law and to continue seeking justice through peaceful means, warning that ongoing disruptions could harm the community’s access to essential services and disrupt the lives of children preparing for important examinations.

“If these disruptions continue, they will not only delay justice but also severely affect the daily lives of Lindeners, interrupt access to healthcare, education, transportation, and essential public services, as well as severely affect our own children who are preparing for or writing CXC and CAPE examinations,” they cautioned.

As such, the leaders called for vigilance against those seeking to exploit the community’s grief and stressed that true justice would be achieved not through violence, but through unity and perseverance.

“This is how we build a legacy worthy of Adrianna’s name. Let us make our voices impossible to ignore, not with violence, but with vision. Justice is our right, and peace is our power,” the leaders affirmed.

They further pledged to stand firmly with citizens in ensuring that the pursuit of justice remains “thorough, transparent, and impartial.”