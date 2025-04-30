Enhanced systems, better prices ‘fuel’ enthusiasm of Region Two rice farmers

RICE farmers across Region Two have expressed gratitude to the Government of Guyana, particularly Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, for stepping in to resolve the crisis they faced during the current harvesting period.

With long lines, mill congestion, and limited outlets to sell their paddy, many were on the verge of losing their hard-earned crops until the government intervened.

“The system is smooth, and we’re finally getting some relief after weeks of stress,” said Mohan Ali, a rice farmer from the region.

He added: “We are especially thankful to the Vice President and the entire government team for taking action so quickly.”

Ajodhya Narine of Devonshire Castle, who cultivates 57 acres, said: “This is the first time the government has actively bought our paddy, and it gives us a sense of hope. Thank you to Dr. Jagdeo, Minister Mustapha, and all who made this possible.”

Another farmer of La Resource, who manages 30 acres, noted, “Thanks to the government, my paddy didn’t spoil. I’m very happy with the way things are being handled now.”

Another farmer, Marlon Narine, added, “We’re thankful to Minister Zulfikar Mustapha and Director General Madanlall Ramraj for standing firmly with us. Their presence meant a lot, and they followed through.”

These positive changes came after Vice President Jagdeo personally visited the region to engage with farmers and listen to their concerns.

Many had been turned away from private mills that had reached full capacity. This led to swift follow-up visits from Agriculture Minister Mustapha and Director General Ramraj, who helped spearhead a direct intervention through the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).

The GRDB began officially purchasing paddy on April 22 at the Hampton Court Mill. Since then, the process has been dramatically improved, shorter wait time, stable price of $4,000 per bag, improved grading and quality control, and extended purchasing hours up to 21:00 hrs.

Deputy General Manager of GRDB, Kuldip Ragnauth, confirmed that the agency aims to purchase over 100,000 bags of paddy aiming to bring relief to rice farmers.

He said GRDB is using Wazir Hussein mill as a buying centre. GRDB staff remain stationed at the mill to grade the paddy on-site and maintain fairness in the process.

Previously, the government had also provided free ferry transport through the Ministry of Public Works to help move produce. However, most farmers preferred selling within Region Two—a preference now made possible by this direct intervention.

This proactive move has not only saved thousands of bags of paddy from spoilage but has also restored farmers’ confidence in the system. It stands as a clear demonstration of the Government’s commitment to supporting the agriculture sector and safeguarding livelihoods in Region Two.