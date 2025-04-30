Minister Persaud calls for peace, love

–condemns unlawful behaviour by rioters/protesters

MINISTER of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, once again expressed her condolences to families who have lost their loved ones, and condemned the unlawful behaviour of rioters and protesters in a firm statement.

According to her: “As a people, we are grappling with so many horrific acts in these last few days, and my prayers go out to all these families.”

The parents of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge continue to have an outpouring of support across all divides as several steps are taken to have answers.

“We are all deeply sad about the loss of this angel. And our prayers and love remain with you,” Dr. Persaud said.

“The La Cruz family also mourns the loss of three loved ones. I have sat with the family members and community, who are grieving over this devastating loss. MHSSS supported every step of the way, including legal counselling, etc., and the matter was before the court before this heinous crime was committed. However, the perpetrator unleashed horrific violence against three women and their families. My prayers go out to them too in these moments of sorrow and pain and such unimaginable loss,” the minister said.

She continued: “the utter wickedness and hurt unleashed on little schoolchildren and teachers on their way from school yesterday, causing burns to their faces and bodies—totally unacceptable—and the perpetrators too must be held accountable.”

The minister also noted the attacks on homeless people by callous people on Monday evening— they also must face the full force of the law.

Destruction and damage to people’s homes, property, and businesses; looting; and causing hurt and injury to people can never be seen as acceptable. Nothing excuses these actions. These are criminal acts and nothing else, she emphasised.

“As a people, we are hurting because of the loss of a beautiful little girl, murders of women and hurt to little children. We are all united in the support of their families.

“Equally so, we must be united in denouncing these crimes of damage, destruction and injuries. We are Guyanese, and we must never be afraid to say it for what it is,” Dr. Persaud said.

She added: “Prayers have always moved mountains and restored balance and centred people. Let there be prayers, collective healing and support for all these families from our hearts. Let us be prayerful and have conversations and dialogues which are positive and constructive.

“We don’t have to agree with each other, but we must never be part of anything that can hurt each other — we are Guyanese!”