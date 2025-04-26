Land was available under APNU+AFC but they failed to deliver – Croal

– 1,500 lots to be allocated in Region Six in just two days

MINISTER of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, has slammed the former A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) + Alliance For Change (AFC) administration for failing to allocate lands that were readily available during their time in office, accusing them of neglecting the needs of ordinary citizens.

Speaking at the Region Six leg of the government’s aggressive Dream Realised housing drive at State House, New Amsterdam, on Friday, Croal said the former government had access to the same land now being used to bring thousands of Guyanese closer to homeownership — but did little with it.

“The lands are all here, so the APNUAFC government had these lands to allocate too, they had it at their disposal,” he said, while highlighting that the former government had not invested in any new development structure for housing.

In sharp contrast, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government will be distributing 1,500 house lots in just two days — part of its broader promise to allocate 50,000 lots during its first term.

Minister Croal also rejected opposition criticisms of the government’s housing programme, noting that allocations are not based on “idle talk,” but real action: finding land, investing in infrastructure and delivering to the people.

Further to this, he said, “You must understand too that you have a government that is people-centred and is committed to ensuring that we make the lives of all our citizens better.”

On Friday, the minister indicated that in Region Six to date, in just four and a half years of the PPP/C’s tenure, they have allocated some 4,545 lots.

Against this backdrop, he told the gathering that the government of Guyana has committed that all pending applications in Region Six from December 31, 2024 and prior will be addressed this year.

Additionally, he said that more land will continually be made available, and by the end of May, the ministry will return to the region to allocate more lots in new areas such as Overwinning.

“We are committed and we are responding. There’s no need to get anxiety, there’s no need to worry because we will work every day for all 10 regions to address housing matters,” Croal affirmed.