As digital initiatives advance, cybersecurity remains top priority

– PM Phillips

WITH significant advancements being made in digital initiatives, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has said that cybersecurity remains a top priority for the government.

The Prime Minister made these remarks, on Friday, while delivering the feature address at a cybersecurity fair hosted by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Phillips told the gathering that the Government of Guyana has long recognised that information and communication technology (ICT) is not an afterthought but a cornerstone of national development.

Against this backdrop, through strategic investments in public infrastructure, cybersecurity, and e-government services, the administration is ensuring that all citizens — whether on the coast or in remote areas — have access to the opportunities of a connected society.

He said, “To remain competitive in a rapidly evolving world, it is essential that our citizens access government services seamlessly, securely, and efficiently. That is why we continue expanding our e-services portfolio, thereby reducing bureaucracy and making interactions with government agencies more convenient.”

Initiatives like the E-Gates system at the airport, the Safe Road Intelligence System with e-ticketing, the E-ID project, and the national health record management system, he said, are at the forefront of the government’s digital transformation efforts.

These investments, he added, are already producing results, with more communities gaining access to improved internet connectivity, government agencies integrating digital solutions, and public services becoming faster and more accessible.

At the heart of these efforts is the NDMA, which is bridging the digital divide and ensuring that no Guyanese is left behind.

While the digital footprint expands, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of acknowledging and confronting the growing cybersecurity threats that accompany this transformation.

Attacks on government institutions, financial systems, and critical infrastructure, he noted, are becoming more frequent, more sophisticated, and more damaging.

As a proactive measure, the government last year released 43 cybersecurity policies, standards, and guidelines.

“That is an initiative aimed at strengthening all our government agencies. These measures are now being adopted across ministries and agencies, reinforcing our commitment to protecting national data and critical systems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Phillips noted that during the fair, public sector employees would be exposed to essential cybersecurity skills, and engage in workshops, live demonstrations, and networking opportunities.

This initiative aims to demonstrate the security of the digital infrastructure and ensure national cyber resilience.

“As we stand at the crossroads of innovation and development, our path forward is clear: we must continue investing in ICT, fortifying our cybersecurity frameworks, and expanding services to serve the people of Guyana more effectively,” the Prime Minister affirmed.