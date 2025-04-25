Citizens warned of fake GECOM recruitment link

– Jagdeo suspects political mischief from PNC/R, AFC

THE fake recruitment link impersonating the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has triggered concerns from both the electoral body and the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), with General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo openly suggesting that the opposition may be behind the deception.

Addressing the issue during a press conference at Freedom House, on Thursday, Jagdeo said the misleading link immediately raised suspicions.

“When I saw it, my first thought was: this looks like the work of the PNC and AFC,” he said, pointing to the opposition’s track record of undermining democracy.

He further pleaded with the public and said: “Be careful you don’t get duped and end up applying to them for a job…They could be trying to take your personal information. Maybe they’re struggling to recruit polling agents.”

The warning follows an official release from GECOM on Thursday, in which the Commission confirmed the circulation of a fake link — https://tinyurl.com/gecom-gy-recruitment — that claims to be a recruitment portal for the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

GECOM has since categorically distanced itself from the fraudulent site and reminded the public that it has not established any online recruitment portal.

“The general public is hereby notified to disregard this attempt by persons unknown, keeping in mind that the provision of personal information could have serious consequences for them, ” GECOM said.

The Commission warned that such acts — including the publication of misinformation — often emerge during election periods and are aimed at confusing the public, discouraging participation, and undermining trust in electoral processes.

In view of the foregoing, citizens are urged to be extremely cautious and to verify the authenticity of information being circulated in relation to the operations and activities of the Guyana Elections Commission.

Specifically, the public is advised to always check the accuracy of the Uniform Resource Locator (URL) before clicking on links. It must be noted that information being posted on the GECOM’s website will always include the authentic URL – www.gecom.org.gy.

Against this backdrop, persons are asked to contact GECOM on telephone numbers 225-0277-9, 223-9650 or 223-9653 or via Facebook messenger at https://www.facebook.com/GuyanaElectionsCommission to report or clarify any such concerns.