Region One gets emergency response boost with new vehicles, excavator

IN a significant move to bolster infrastructure development and emergency response capabilities in the Matarkai sub-district, the Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Housing and Water, has handed over a mini excavator and two emergency response vehicles to local authorities in Region One.

The handover was conducted by Minister of Housing and Water and Parliamentary Representative for Region One, Collin Croal, who officially presented the equipment during ceremonies held in Port Kaituma and Matthew’s Ridge.

At Port Kaituma, Minister Croal presented the mini excavator and one emergency vehicle to Mr. Keith Parker, Chairman of the Matarkai Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC). The event was also attended by Assistant Regional Executive Officer (AREO) Mr. Jason Ramjohn and several other local officials.

Meanwhile, in a separate handover ceremony at Matthew’s Ridge, the second emergency response vehicle was delivered and formally presented by Minister Croal and Regional Chairman Mr. Brentnol Ashley to Ms. Celestina Joseph, Vice Chairman of the Matarkai NDC.

“These assets will go a long way in supporting both emergency preparedness and critical infrastructural work,” Minister Croal stated. He emphasised the government’s continued commitment to empowering hinterland communities and ensuring timely response mechanisms are in place to protect lives and property.

The addition of the vehicles is expected to enhance the Guyana Fire Service’s capacity in remote areas, where swift emergency response can be the difference between life and death. The mini excavator, on the other hand, will support ongoing and future development projects across the sub-district, helping to improve roads, drainage, and other vital infrastructure.

This initiative is part of the broader national strategy to strengthen public services and build resilience in hinterland and riverine communities through strategic investment and resource allocation.