West Indies Rugby Team Shines at Tropical 7’s Elite Division

– Women Secure 2nd Place and Men Finish 4th by points difference

THE West Indies Rugby Team put on a stellar performance at the recent Tropical 7’s Elite Division tournament, with the women’s team securing an impressive 2nd place finish and the men’s team finishing 4th overall.

In an exhilarating display of skill, determination, and teamwork, the West Indies women’s team battled their way to the finals, narrowly missing out on the championship title.

Against a formidable opposition, the Mac Dowell Academy out of Canada (l2024 champions), the players showcased their speed, agility, and strategic prowess on the field, earning the admiration of fans and competitors alike.

Meanwhile, the West Indies men’s team displayed their competitive spirit and resilience as they faced tough competition throughout the tournament. Despite the challenges, the team fought hard and delivered exceptional performances, earning a well-deserved 4th place finish in the Elite Division.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our rugby teams for their outstanding performances at the Tropical 7’s Elite Division,” said the team’s Technical Director Wayne Pantor. “The dedication, passion, and talent of our players were on full display, and we are excited to see what the future holds for West Indies rugby.”

All the players and management were true ambassadors of the West Indies and individual countries over the tournament period

The success of the West Indies Rugby Team at the Tropical 7’s Elite Division is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the players, coaches, and support staff. The team remains focused on continuing to elevate their game and represent the West Indies with pride on the international rugby stage.

The West Indies Management and players would also like to thank all sponsors who believed in the vision.

For more information on the West Indies Rugby Team and their upcoming events, follow Instagram page_ @westindiesrugby.