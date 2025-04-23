Making an Impact One Student at a Time

The Pele FC Alumni Annual Youth Development Seminar

THE Pele FC Alumni Corporation, a US-based charity organization, on Tuesday, kicked off their 6th Annual Youth Development Seminar at the Marian Academy Auditorium over the weekend.

The two-day event saw more than a hundred children aged 14-18 benefitting from an Educational Programme sponsored by the overseas-based Guyanese charity outfit.

The programme is intended to inspire the youngsters and caters to several topics including health care, dental hygiene, suicide and mental health, aviation, gender-based violence, oil and gas, social etiquette and finance.

The organiser coordinated a distinguished group of presenters including CEO of the Georgetown Hospital Corporation, Robbie Rambarran, Pele FC President, Dirk Exter, activist and media personality, Desiree Edghill, as well as several other professionals

The keynote speaker was former player, Floyd Haynes who is the founder and chairman of New Hayven Merchant Bank.

President of the Pele FC Alumni, Denis Carrington, said the youth are set to leave with a better sense of self, greater self-esteem and career guidance.

“This year our programme is very unique in that we have former players who have aspired and achieved esteemed careers who are coming and giving back to the youth of Guyana through the programmes.”

Carrington said the impact of their efforts over the past six years is seen through the youth who have been supported through the years.

“This is part of what we have been doing for the 13th year, since 2012. We don’t necessarily measure success by the number of people achieving; what we do is have impact on the youth. We started out by trying to get the issues such as discipline for the kids as they go through, so we have moved on and impacted some careers. Currently we have eight students who were on high school scholarships and they have now graduated, and we have one on his pilot licence. We have a journalist as part of it and we have a blood nurse who is working on her certification. Those are [a few of] the early success back 12 years ago. Our objective is helping one Guyanese student do better that they are doing now and launching them in a career.”

He said they currently have seven students who are on full scholarship to attend the University of Guyana.

The youngsters that perform well at the interactive seminar will also be awarded laptop computers with all the students receiving back to school supplies in a brand new back pack at the end of the programme.

The youth were drawn from different schools by Pele Alumni Cooperation partner, the Lions Club of Durban Park, with support from the Ministry of Education.

Meanwhile after the two-day seminar, the Pele FC alumni has also organised a day of Football at the Farnum Ground Subryanville on Thursday from 15:00hrs.

Three matches would be played, beginning with an Under-13 clash between Pele and Vurlon Mills Academy, and followed by a senior clash between Pele and Camptown.

The crowning match of the night would be an under-19 showdown between Pele and Buxton Stars.