Guyana Senior Women Gear Up for CWI Women’s T20 Blaze

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) on Tuesday announced the squad for the upcoming Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s T20 Blaze tournament, following the conclusion of the CWI Women’s Super50 Cup.

Building on their performances during the Super50, several players have been retained while a few additions have been made to strengthen the team for the T20 format.

The players selected for the T20 segment are: Shemaine Campbelle, Ashmini Munisar, Mandy Mangru, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Tremaine Marks, Nyia Latchman, Sheneta Grimmond, Katana Mentore, Releanna Grimmond, Anastacia Venezuela, Shabika Gajnabi, Latoya Williams, Plaffiana Millington, Cianna Retemiah and Angelica Knights,

The GCB extends congratulations to Tremaine Marks, Anastacia Venezuela, Latoya Williams, and Cianna Retemiah on their inclusion for the T20 leg.

Their selection reflects the selectors’ confidence in their abilities to perform in the shorter format of the game.

The team continues its preparations under the guidance of the coaching staff and is focused on executing strong performances throughout the competition. The CWI Women’s T20 Blaze is set to showcase the best of regional talent, and the GCB is confident in the team’s readiness to represent Guyana with pride.

The team will be under the watchful eye of Coach Tremayne Smartt, and her deputy Clive Grimmond.