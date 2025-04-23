Teen motorcyclist dies in late-night crash at Diamond

A 19-year-old motorcyclist lost his life late Monday night following a crash along the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Dead is Ricardo Melville of Kaneville, who was reportedly riding at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slammed into a concrete culvert.

According to police reports, the accident occurred around 23:50 hours on April 21, and involved motorcycle CL 4491, which Melville was operating at the time.

“Melville was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara, at an alleged fast rate, when he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a concrete culvert, situated on the eastern parapet of the said road,” the report said.

The impact caused the teenager to suffer serious injuries.

Emergency Medical Technicians responded to the scene and transported him in an unconscious state to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

The body was later taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination. Investigations are currently ongoing.