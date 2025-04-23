Sixth show added to ‘ORIGINS’ Fashion Festival line-up

— free tickets available while supplies last!

THE ‘ORIGINS’ Fashion Festival on Tuesday announced the addition of a sixth runway show to its already exciting schedule.

The newly added show will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, 4 May 2025, increasing the total number of shows from five to six.

Due to overwhelming interest from designers, models, and the public, the organising committee has added this extra event to ensure broader participation and further celebrate Guyana’s fashion excellence.

“Tickets are at no cost and are going fast. Don’t delay, get yours now!” a release from the festival said.

The ORIGINS Committee is proud to make this addition as a show of commitment to inclusivity and to support the growth of Guyana’s creative and fashion industries.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, and backed by the Government of Guyana, the ‘ORIGINS’ Fashion Festival is poised to spotlight Guyana’s rich creative talent on the global stage.

The festival is set to attract international buyers, influencers, and media, showcasing Guyana’s rich creative talent on the world stage. For more details on tickets or any other enquiries, please contact the ORIGINS Secretariat at info@origins.gy or via telephone on +592 741-7701 ext. 3.