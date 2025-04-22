Guyana’s investment in education, health, and water transforming indigenous communities

GUYANA’S unwavering commitment to Indigenous women’s rights and development took centre stage at the 24th Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII24), as Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, led a powerful delegation and delivered a compelling address highlighting the country’s progress.

Minister Sukhai’s address at the forum focused on the progress and empowerment of Indigenous women in Guyana.

“As an Indigenous woman leader, I am pleased to be part of advancing women’s rights in Guyana, with Indigenous women’s rights being a priority,” Minister Sukhai stated.

In her address on Monday, the Minister noted that the presence of Indigenous women in Guyana’s political sphere has seen remarkable growth. “Thirty years ago, when I entered Parliament, there were few Indigenous women Parliamentarians. Today, 39% of women in Parliament are Indigenous, and three Indigenous women have led the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs,” she said.

Minister Sukhai highlighted several key initiatives by the Government of Guyana that have significantly improved the lives of Indigenous women, including: Entrepreneurship and Economic Development: Government-funded opportunities in agriculture, eco-tourism, and traditional industries, with 63% of youth entrepreneurs being Indigenous women; Healthcare Access: Investment in healthcare infrastructure and telemedicine in Amerindian villages, along with financial aid for universal healthcare and cancer screenings; Education: Expanded access through teacher training, new schools, ICT connectivity, tuition-free university and technical education, and fully funded international scholarships; Water Access: Currently, 91% of Indigenous villages have access to potable water, with a goal to reach 100% by 2025—significantly easing the burden on Indigenous women; and Gender-Based Violence Prevention: Passage of the Family Violence Act, which strengthens the legal framework for domestic violence and ensures protections for Indigenous women and girls.

Minister Sukhai closed by reaffirming Guyana’s unwavering political will and resource commitment to Indigenous women’s rights and development: “The protection of Indigenous Women’s rights and their economic and social development are only possible through political will matched with the requisite resources. My Government reaffirms our commitment to proactively promote and support Indigenous Women’s rights and development.”

The session, which runs from April 21 to May 2, 2025, carries the theme: “Implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples within UN Member States and the UN system, including identifying good practices and addressing challenges.”

Guyana’s participation stands as a testament to the country’s leadership in creating inclusive and empowering spaces for Indigenous peoples, particularly women, in both local and global contexts.