Tytheon Jones, 18, crowned Miss Bartica Regatta 2025

NOT even the looming rain clouds could dim the electric energy of the crowd at the Bartica Regatta Pageant held on Saturday evening at the Bartica Basketball Tarmac. With umbrellas in hand, spectators packed the venue to witness the crowning of this year’s queen.

After a thrilling night of pageantry under the theme, “Beauties of El Dorado: A Legacy of Poise, Culture and Grace,” it was 18-year-old Tytheon Jones, Delegate Number Eight, who emerged victorious.

The highly anticipated event was a highlight of the annual Bartica Regatta celebrations, a festival that merges tradition, water sports, and entertainment, drawing visitors from all corners of the country and beyond.

Despite unpredictable weather patterns that caused some delays, the crowd remained packed and enthusiastic. Moreover, many spectators described the pageant as a long-awaited one that showcased both Bartica’s glamour and cultural pride.

Eight passionate delegates competed for the crown, and each brought a unique spark to the stage.

While beauty and poise were certainly on display, it was the depth of the contestants’ performances, particularly during the talent segment, that struck a chord with the audience.

“The planning for this began all the way back in January,” said Pageant Coordinator Angelica Fredricks.

She added that, “All the young ladies had a designer working with them, but they had to have an idea of what they wanted. So, we had costumes pertaining to flora, fauna, goldmining and the regatta itself.”

Delegate Number Two, Aaliyah Misir, delivered a soulful rendition of “Love on the Brain,” becoming a crowd favourite. First runner-up, Delegate Number Four, Kalya Tilbury, used her platform to speak about social anxiety and depression, something she’s personally battled. Then there was Delegate Number Five, Delcia McCalman, who moved the audience with a deeply emotional dance dedicated to her late husband. She secured the second runner-up position.

But it was Jones who brought the house down with a dramatic dance performance confronting the issues of domestic violence and victim-blaming.

Her bold artistry, combined with commanding stage presence, earned her the Best Talent Award, along with several other titles, including Miss Elegance, Body Beautiful, Miss Costume Extravaganza, and Miss Photogenic. Her innovative costume, proudly displaying national identity with flair and creativity, was a visual representation of Bartica’s bold, beautiful, and unyielding features.

A former national football player for Guyana and current Miss Emancipation Queen of Bartica, Jones is far more than a beauty queen; she is a trailblazer with a heart for service.

Her advocacy project titled, “Heritage & Hope: The Bartica Initiative,” focused on cultural preservation, youth empowerment and social development.

Drawing from her background in sports and having excelled in volleyball, Jones credited her discipline and determination to her athletic roots. “True beauty lies in intelligence, service, and purpose,” she shared in her pre-pageant profile. “I want to inspire others to embrace their heritage, pursue excellence and contribute to the growth of their communities.”

As Miss Bartica Regatta 2025, Jones will now serve as a cultural ambassador for her community, a role she is well prepared for.

With grace beyond her years, she is expected to use her platform to spotlight Bartica’s rich history, nurture youth involvement and continue building a sense of local pride that resonates far beyond pageant night.

During the final round of the competition, the top three contestants were asked the same question: “If crowned, how would you use your title to advocate for women’s rights and protection from domestic violence in Guyana?”

Jones’ confident response centred on collaboration, the importance of mental health and grassroots advocacy, a message that resonated strongly with both the judges and audience.