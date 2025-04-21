20 Karasabai farmers get market for produce at Rodeo 2025

FORMER Toshao David Albert has emphasised that the three-day rodeo event in Lethem, Region Nine, has given 20 local farmers from Karasabai Village, a place to sell their produce.

The elder of the community located in the South Pakaraimas told the Guyana Chronicle that the farmers are all registered with the Ministry of Agriculture’s National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and they would often be invited to participate in expos, market days, fairs, the rodeo, and other events to sell and showcase their local produce.

Albert stated that the 20 farmers from Karasabai Village were in Lethem from Good Friday and among the produce they had on sale were farine, cassava bread, tasso (preserved beef), tapioca (made from starch), cassareep and freshly- harvested fruits, vegetables and ground provisions.

He added that the farmers made some of the products they sold in their homes, and many have their farms right in the village. He explained that there is no market to take off the large-scale produce.

Albert, a counselor attached to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, pointed out that a truckload of farmers was more than happy to go to Lethem to sell their produce during the three-day event. Their meals and accommodation were taken care of by the regional administration.

He reported that the Market Day kicked off on Good Friday in Lethem at the rodeo site where booths were set up to accommodate the farmers and their produce.

Albert said that Easter Sunday was the last day of the rodeo. It ended with a show during which four big ranches participated in the bull riding, horse riding, wild cow milking, calf roping and horse parade.

The highly entertaining event also included booths hosted by several ministries including the Ministries of Amerindian Affairs, Social Services and Health, along with a Digicel booth. There were also stalls with food, beverages and local wines made by the Amerindians on sale.

Albert, a community activist and conservation enthusiast told the Guyana Chronicle that Lethem Rodeo is an annual event that attracts a lot of Brazilians, other foreigners and locals.

He was one of the point persons at the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs’ booth and he was more than happy to be a part of this highly anticipated annual event.