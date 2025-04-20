Coconut industry in Region Six has increased to 8,000 acres

MINISTER of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, has announced significant progress in the expansion of the coconut industry in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), highlighting its growing contribution to the region’s agricultural development.

According to the minister, the cultivation area dedicated to coconut production has now reached an impressive 8,000 acres—a notable increase that reflects both government support and farmers’ commitment to diversification.

This expansion continues to boost local employment, enhance export potential, and provide opportunities for value-added products such as coconut water, oil, etc.

During an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Minister Mustapha emphasised that the government remains committed to supporting the industry through continued investments. He pointed out that “the coconut industry has increased tremendously. We have increased coconut to date close to about over 8,000 acres already in this region; nationally, it’s vast, almost 38,000 acres of coconut we have expanded in the industry.”

In Black Bush Polder last week, President Irfaan Ali revealed that the Ministry of Agriculture will be exploring the replanting of coconut as a way of boosting supplementary income for interested farmers, further contributing to agricultural diversification and economic resilience in the region.

According to President Ali, he also asked the Ministry of Agriculture to design a project where coconut trees can be replanted. He said that with the provision of the Brazilian green nuts and about 5,000 – 10,000 coconut plants, a facility will be built that will purchase the nuts and bottle coconut water for the local and regional markets, in order to create more “opportunities for your income.”

“Those are the things that will help to increase your disposable income to diversify the earning potential of your land.”

As such, Minister Mustapha said that the directives from President Ali will assist farmers in expanding.

“As a matter of fact, we have a number of areas; we had two specialists that came from India who are now working with us, and we are looking at the banks, the Berbice River bank, Canje River bank.”

He added that in the Black Bush Polder area, the ministry is looking at another 500 acres for coconut production. “We are looking to develop some right in the Canje area with the single parents that the President talked about with the shade house programme.

According to Minister Mustapha, coconut farmers who are already cultivating will also receive the necessary assistance.