Hope restored: Two Letterkenny families to receive new homes through President Ali’s MOM initiative

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

IN the heart of Letterkenny Village, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), two families are finally seeing the light of hope after decades of hardship and despair. For years, they endured challenging conditions, often living without basic amenities and struggling to make ends meet.

However, thanks to President Irfaan Ali’s Men on a Mission (MOM) initiative, the lives of these families are about to change forever, with the gift of a new home – an announcement that was made in time for Easter.

For 58-year-old Khemwattie Latchanna, a part-time worker, the promise of a new house is more than just shelter—it’s a dream she never dared to believe would come true. Living in a crumbling wooden structure with her 63-year-old husband who recently suffered a stroke, two of her sons, a daughter-in-law and three grandchildren, Latchanna has endured countless sleepless nights, especially during the heavy rains that flood her already fragile home.

She explained, “The house very bad, right now we deh downstairs a stay the whole place a leak, is a wood house and we live here for 38 years.”

After receiving news from the Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain, that MOM would commence construction of a new house for the family, Latchana said, “I’m so glad for that, to receive a new house,” her voice quivering with emotion.

“I never expected to get any kind of help with the house… But one time the Vice Chairman did come for meeting and I make up my mind and go ask because long me been want ask and then he come back and check the house and now he come tell we that they will build it.”

Her words, though simple, carried the weight of years of silent suffering and unwavering resilience. Describing her living condition when it rains, the woman said, “Bare mud, like right now, bare mud when it rain but me a try make much, me get one lil piece downstairs and me a try with it.”

Latchanna and her family expressed gratitude to President Ali. “We are thankful for the President because me a do ten-day work and me thank God for that because right now me na know what me would a do if wasn’t for that, so me thank the President, this is we government, we thankful to the President.”

Her husband, 63-year-old Subindranauth Kissoon was brought to tears as he expressed his gratitude. With his hands folded in humility, he spoke from the depths of his heart, stating, “I have always voted for him… and now I am receiving help. Thank you for that assistance. May I continue to have strength and health to support him.”

Meanwhile, not far away, Basmat Lakraj, a resilient mother of four, is also set to receive a brand new home. For years, she and her children have been living in a deteriorating structure.

The unsafe conditions and daily discomfort have taken a toll on the family, yet Basmat has remained hopeful. Now, through the MOM initiative hope is being realised. Her new home represents more than just shelter—it’s a fresh start, a safer environment for her children, and a renewed sense of stability that she has long dreamed of.

“The house na good, the whole place is leaking, the flooring na good, I poor, poor and all my children going to school so it’s very hard.”

Lakraj explained that due to her situation, she had to “give away” one of her children. “Me na get enough space and me give somebody and he deh better so me left he there.”

Her children are ages 15, 13, 9 and 8, and she noted, “We na get water, we na get light, we na get nothing so me very glad for this help… God go bless Irfaan Ali… Right now all abbay a sleep in one room because me children them bed a wet.”

Their stories are powerful reminders that sometimes, help doesn’t just rebuild homes—it restores dignity, peace, and the will to go on.

The Regional Vice Chairman shared that after thorough assessments of both households, construction is now scheduled to begin, with an estimated cost of nearly $5 million.

“His Excellency President Ali, through this initiative, has been doing an excellent job. These are not just buildings, these are lives being rebuilt,” he said as he pointed out that houses are being built countrywide for vulnerable families through the MOM Initiative.

As the sun rises over Berbice for Easter this year, it brings with it more than just warmth—it brings hope. And through the compassion and action of initiatives like Men on Mission, that hope is finding its way into the hearts of those who need it most.