Rehabilitation works on Bartica Stelling to be completed soon

–construction of 500 houses underway

By Shaniya Harding in Bartica

Infrastructure continues to rapidly develop amidst the hustle and bustle of Bartica’s Regatta season. Speaking to the Sunday Chronicle on Saturday, Regional Chairman of Region Seven, Kenneth Williams, confirmed that long-awaited rehabilitation works on the Bartica Stelling are expected to be completed within the coming months.

“They are now completing a project that started sometime in 2017. And my anticipation is that it will be completed in a few months,” Williams said, expressing optimism about the project’s timeline.

The Bartica Stelling, a critical point of connectivity for residents and visitors alike, has undergone extensive repairs and upgrades in recent months. The rehabiltation efforts aim to improve safety, passenger comfort, and cargo handling capacity. Once completed, the rehabilitated facility is expected to

enhance transportation access and further enhance economic activities in the township, which has become increasingly vibrant with ongoing tourism events and infrastructural development.

Meanwhile, construction of the 500 houses by the Ministry of Housing and Water is progressing steadily at 5 Mile, Bartica. This initiative, part of the government’s Dream Realised programme, reflects its broader commitment to regional development, job creation, and ensuring access to affordable housing.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during a community engagement last month, reiterated the administration’s dedication to revitalising the region’s housing sector. Since 2020, the ministry has re-engaged Region Seven with renewed energy. It initially resumed allocations in Bartica with 132 house lots. Currently, 55 homes are designated for the area, and several beneficiaries received their allocation letters during the most recent outreach in March.

The Ministry of Housing and Water further reported that 20 persons have already prequalified for homeownership through the banking system, with more expected to benefit as the programme progresses. The initiative is part of the PPP/C Government’s broader national housing drive, which has seen the allocation of over 41,800 house lots and the establishment of more than 70 new housing areas countrywide. Of these, three are located in Bartica alone, signalling the administration’s commitment to balanced regional development.

The township is also seeing many infrastructural developments in other areas as well, with a brand new Citizen’s Bank to be completed in the coming months. With the dual momentum of improved transport infrastructure and large-scale housing development, Bartica continues to be a model for integrated growth and development.