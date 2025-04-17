Man to go on trial next Wednesday for 2020 murder

A MAN accused of felony murder is set to go on trial from next Wednesday, April 23, 2025, before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court.

Shawn Small, who is in his late 20s, and formerly of D’Andrade Street, Newtown Kitty, Georgetown is charged with murdering 43-year-old Bharrat Dass during a robbery.

He was formally arraigned this week.

The charge alleged that he committed the crime at New Market Street, Georgetown.

Reports state that on the day in question, November 5, 2020, Small, along with other persons, was drinking at Dass’ workplace. All of Dass’ drinking partners later left.

Small, it is alleged, subsequently returned and inflicted several blows to Dass’ head before escaping with his cellular phone and money.

Dass, who was injured, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he later died on November 11, 2020.

The matter was reported to the police, and an investigation was conducted.

The accused was arrested and charged for the capital offence.