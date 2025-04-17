Liberty and Justice Party backs court ruling on voter eligibility –denounces APNU+AFC tactics

THE Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) has thrown its full support behind a recent court ruling affirming that Guyanese citizens are not required to reside at a fixed address to be eligible for voter registration or to cast their vote.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, LJP Chairman Lenox Shuman described the ruling as a landmark decision that safeguards the democratic rights of all Guyanese, whether living at home or abroad, to participate in the electoral process.

“This ruling is a sound rejection of efforts by the APNU+AFC coalition to disenfranchise voters and restrict access to the electoral roll under the guise of reform,” Shuman said, adding: “It sends a clear message that voter suppression tactics will find no support in law, and that Guyana remains committed to an inclusive democracy.”

The LJP firmly rejected what it called the APNU+AFC’s “backdoor attempt” at house-to-house registration, noting that the issue has already been thoroughly and conclusively settled in court.

The party also voiced its strong support for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), particularly its Chairperson, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh. According to the release, Singh’s leadership during and after the contentious 2020 General and Regional Elections was pivotal in upholding democratic principles, and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

“Despite baseless attacks and personal vilification, Justice Singh has stood firmly for fairness and transparency,” the LJP said. The party further commended GECOM’s recent dismissal of a legal officer found to have misrepresented the Commission’s stance in court, calling it evidence of a commitment to internal accountability and professional standards.

As Guyana prepares for the 2025 elections, the LJP seized the opportunity to highlight the importance of supporting institutional reforms at GECOM, including improved IT systems and expanded voter education initiatives. However, they warned that these reforms must not be sabotaged for political gain.

Shuman also issued a strong condemnation of what he termed the APNU+AFC’s continued pattern of “destabilising behaviour”, citing their actions surrounding the 2020 elections as a direct attack on the country’s democratic order.

“Their frivolous lawsuits, misinformation campaigns, and deliberate attempts to cast doubt on the credibility of GECOM are reckless and dangerous,” he stated. He called on opposition forces to abandon divisive, anti-democratic tactics and urged patriotic citizens to unite against destructive politics.

“The Liberty and Justice Party urges all political forces to act with restraint, responsibility, and respect for the institutions that safeguard our Republic,” the release concluded. “Let there be no doubt: GECOM is constitutionally mandated and institutionally capable of delivering credible elections. Attempts to destabilise the Commission or delegitimise its leadership must be resisted by all right-thinking Guyanese.”