Oronoque residents benefit from upgraded playfield, new bus sheds

RESIDENTS of Oronoque are now enjoying improved community amenities following the official commissioning of a rehabilitated playfield and two newly constructed bus sheds on Wednesday afternoon.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal—who also holds parliamentary responsibility for Region One—led the commissioning ceremony, joined by Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley, Assistant Regional Executive Officer Jason Ramjohn, and other local officials.

The playfield received significant upgrades, including the construction of a new bleacher stand, a secure perimeter fence, and a sanitary block, all aimed at transforming the area into a safer and more functional recreational space. The project, which cost approximately $7.4 million, is expected to provide particular benefit to children and young people in the community.

CDC Chairperson Ms. Fazila Williams shared her enthusiasm for the development, noting, “It will benefit the community a lot because it will safeguard the children when playing and also beautify the community.”

In addition to the playfield enhancements, two bus sheds were constructed at a cost of over $1.7 million. These structures are designed to provide shelter and comfort to commuters, especially schoolchildren and the elderly, as they wait for transportation.

The projects were funded through the 2024 Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) fund, as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing community infrastructure in hinterland and remote regions.

Residents welcomed the improvements, which are expected to contribute positively to the social well-being and daily lives of families in Oronoque.