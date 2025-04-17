News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Oronoque residents benefit from upgraded playfield, new bus sheds
The commissioning ceremony was led by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who also holds parliamentary responsibility for Region One, and included Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley, Assistant Regional Executive Officer Jason Ramjohn, and other regional representatives
The commissioning ceremony was led by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who also holds parliamentary responsibility for Region One, and included Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley, Assistant Regional Executive Officer Jason Ramjohn, and other regional representatives

RESIDENTS of Oronoque are now enjoying improved community amenities following the official commissioning of a rehabilitated playfield and two newly constructed bus sheds on Wednesday afternoon.
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal—who also holds parliamentary responsibility for Region One—led the commissioning ceremony, joined by Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley, Assistant Regional Executive Officer Jason Ramjohn, and other local officials.

The playfield received significant upgrades, including the construction of a new bleacher stand, a secure perimeter fence, and a sanitary block, all aimed at transforming the area into a safer and more functional recreational space. The project, which cost approximately $7.4 million, is expected to provide particular benefit to children and young people in the community.

CDC Chairperson Ms. Fazila Williams shared her enthusiasm for the development, noting, “It will benefit the community a lot because it will safeguard the children when playing and also beautify the community.”
In addition to the playfield enhancements, two bus sheds were constructed at a cost of over $1.7 million. These structures are designed to provide shelter and comfort to commuters, especially schoolchildren and the elderly, as they wait for transportation.

The projects were funded through the 2024 Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) fund, as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to enhancing community infrastructure in hinterland and remote regions.
Residents welcomed the improvements, which are expected to contribute positively to the social well-being and daily lives of families in Oronoque.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.