Ghalee Khan remanded over ex-girlfriend’s murder

HOURS after being discharged for the hospital, United States (US) drug trafficking convict and security owner, Ghalee Khan was, on Tuesday, remanded to prison for the fatal shooting of his reputed ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Marissa Beete.

Khan, 47, of Henry Avenue, Lamaha Springs, Georgetown, appeared at the Wales Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the capital offence which alleged that, on April 8, 2025, he murdered Beete at her Recht-Door-Zee, West Bank Demerara home.

He was remanded to prison until May 27. The Police had reported that initial investigations revealed that the couple’s two-year relationship ended recently due to a misunderstanding.

Around 16:15hrs on the day in question, Beete was at home with her 62-year-old mother when she received a call from Khan, a security officer attached to Integrated Security Service, who related that he wanted to speak with her.

“Despite her mom rebuking her for doing so, Marissa opened the door and invited the suspect into the house. The 62-year-old woman stated that she got up and went to the back of the house, giving the suspect and her daughter privacy. Sometime after, the woman said she heard her daughter call out ‘mommy’, followed by a loud explosion,” the police said.

The woman rushed to the living room where she saw her daughter in a slouched position on the ground with what appeared to be blood coming from her head.

“At the time, the suspect was standing with what appeared to be a gun over the victim’s head. The 62-year-old woman said she ran and held on to the suspect, who fired another shot in an unknown direction,” the police said, adding that Khan subsequently shot himself once in the head.

Both Beete and Khan were taken to the West Demerara Hospital where Marissa succumbed to her injuries. Khan was released from the hospital hours prior to his court arraignment on Tuesday.

The police related that Beete’s body was checked for marks of violence and one bullet-like wound was seen above her right eye. Further, at the scene, three live rounds of ammunition were found.

In 2021, Khan was handed a nine-year prison sentence in New York for drug trafficking and jumping bail. This publication understands that the convict was deported to Guyana sometime last year.