Illegal gold buyers will face prosecution –MNR warns

THE Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) and its agencies – specifically the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) – has reminded the public of the legal requirements for purchasing gold in Guyana.

In view of an increase in alleged gold-smuggling, the ministry issued a statement on Tuesday, emphasising that “only individuals or entities holding a valid gold dealer’s licence from the GGB, or a valid trader’s licence from the GGMC, are legally permitted” to purchase gold in Guyana.

According to the MNR, an application for a new licence or the renewal of an existing licence does not grant any legal authority to conduct gold-trading activities.

The ministry said that all pending applications for trading licences in gold and precious stones must await the formal and official issuance of their license prior to engaging in any such transactions.

“Anyone caught contravening this, or buying gold without a valid licence, will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of Guyana,” the ministry warned.

The ministry stated that it, along with its agencies, remains committed to enforcing the laws regulating the mining and trade of mineral resources in Guyana.

It also reaffirmed its dedication to taking all necessary measures to ensure transparency and legality within the sector.