Guyana calls for inclusive global AI governance at Hong Kong forum

–Minister McCoy urges leading nations to share expertise with Global South

ARTIFICIAL Intelligence (AI) must not become a tool for deepening global inequality, but should instead serve as a platform for the creation of opportunities that are accessible to all, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, said on Monday at the World Internet Conference – Asia-Pacific Summit in Hong Kong.

Delivering Guyana’s national statement at the Sub-Forum on Large Artificial Intelligence Models, Minister McCoy emphasised that small states and developing countries must be included in shaping the global digital order.

“The future we want is one where AI is not a privilege of the few but a platform of opportunity for all,” he told the gathering, which included top-level representatives from government, academia, and the tech industry.

McCoy outlined Guyana’s vision for Artificial Intelligence as a strategic tool to drive inclusive growth and national transformation.

“For Guyana, Artificial Intelligence is not just a technology, it is a strategic tool for inclusive growth, equity in public service and long-term sustainability.

“AI sits at the heart of our transformative development agenda, which aims to enhance governance, education, health, agriculture, and environmental stewardship,” he said.

He said that AI is already playing a central role in the country’s development agenda, from improving public services and automating government systems to integrating AI into education and preparing young people for leadership in the digital economy.

In healthcare, agriculture, and environmental stewardship, AI is also being used to strengthen national systems and support Guyana’s global position as a carbon-negative country.

McCoy also pointed to the development of Silica City, Guyana’s first smart urban development, which is being designed with AI-powered infrastructure to improve mobility, energy use, housing, and public safety.

He described the project as a model for sustainable, climate-resilient living, demonstrating how AI can be used not only to modernise but also to humanise urban development.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by small nations in accessing AI resources and research capabilities, McCoy called on leading countries with advanced digital systems to share their expertise and extend technical co-operation to the global South.

He urged the international community to invest in long-term partnerships that go beyond occasional dialogue, advocating for shared research platforms, resource transfers and capacity-building initiatives that empower developing countries to meaningfully participate in AI innovation.

The minister further stressed that the development of large AI models must be rooted in ethical practices, with data that is diverse, representative and culturally sensitive.

Without proper governance and inclusive standards, he warned, AI could become a driver of exclusion and exploitation rather than empowerment.

“As we approach the Second World Summit on Social Development, the message is clear: technology must serve people. Guyana is ready not only to adopt AI but to help shape its global evolution—ensuring that the voices of small states and underserved communities are not left behind,” McCoy said.

The World Internet Conference – Asia-Pacific Summit, which was hosted under the auspices of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the People’s Republic of China, brought together policymakers and experts from across the region to address the future of digital governance and large-scale artificial intelligence development.