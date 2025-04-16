GFF backs youth empowerment initiative; reiterates child safety focus

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has welcomed the launch of the “YES” Initiative, a collaboration between the Rights of the Child Commission (RCC) and the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) aimed at promoting youth empowerment and child rights through football.

The “Youth Empowerment through Sport” initiative, the first of its kind in Guyana, will use football to raise awareness on child rights, sensitise communities, and advocate for the endorsement of the Children’s Bill of Rights in Sports.

GFF President Wayne Forde attended the launch and praised the partnership, highlighting the GFF’s own Child Safeguarding Policy launched in 2024.

“The GFF remains deeply committed to ensuring that football is a safe space for every child,” Forde said, pledging to work closely with the RCC and its partners to strengthen child protection efforts.

Forde also announced that the GFF and RCC would meet to explore a formal working relationship to support their shared goals.

The RCC, established under Guyana’s Constitution, aims to safeguard children’s fundamental rights. The “YES” Initiative will advance this within the football community.

The initiative will also see GFA coaches and referees trained as youth mentors, with support from bodies including the Ministry of Legal Affairs, UNICEF, and the University of Guyana.

This joint effort aims to create safe sporting environments for children, free from violence, exploitation, and abuse.