GCB Expresses condolence on the passing of former WI cricketer Milton Pydanna

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the late Milton Robert Pydanna, former West Indies and Guyana cricketer.

He died yesterday.

Pydanna, born in New Amsterdam in January 1950, was an excellent wicketkeeper batsman whose first-class cricket career spanned the years 1970 to 1988 during which time he played 85 matches. He also played 27 List ‘A’ matches including three (3) ODI’s for West Indies. Of his 3 ODI’s, two were played against Pakistan in 1980 and one against India in 1983. After migrating to the USA, Pydanna was made one of the two assistant cricket coaches of their national team in 2014.

Pydanna found it difficult to break into the great West Indies Test team of the 1970’s and 1980’s because of the presence of outstanding first-choice wicketkeepers Deryck Murray, Michael Finlay and Jeffrey Dujon. In his lengthy cricket career, he was a mainstay in the Police first-division team, the Berbice inter-county team and the Guyana national team.

In March 2024, Milton Pydanna was one of the celebrated guests at the reunion of the 1983 Guyana team that, for the first time, won both the regional four-day tournament (Shell Shield Trophy) and the one-day tournament (Harrison Line Cup) under the captaincy of our illustrious Clive Lloyd.

The GCB extends sympathy to the family, relatives and friends of Milton Robert Pydanna.