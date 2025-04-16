Ramdeholl’s 64*, Henry’s all-rounder effort secure opening win for Guyana U-15

A COMPOSED captain’s innings from Richard Ramdeholl, coupled with a valuable all-round contribution from vice-captain Brandon Henry and a disciplined bowling effort, steered the Guyana Under-15s to a winning start in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 tournament.

They defeated Trinidad and Tobago by six wickets in their opening encounter at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, Trinidad and Tobago were restricted to 168 all out in 48.5 overs. Jordan Julien provided the backbone of their innings with a well-constructed 53, while Davis Guerra chipped in with a solid 32.

The pair had built a promising platform, taking T&T to 96 for 1 in the 26th over. However, Guyana’s bowlers orchestrated a crucial middle-order collapse, picking up wickets regularly to peg back the Trinidadians.

The Guyanese attack shared the wickets, with Brandon Henry, Nathaniel Ramsammy, Reyaz Latif, Rafael McKenzie, and Patrice Fraser each bagging two wickets, effectively stifling the Trinidad and Tobago innings.

Chasing a target of 169 for victory, Guyana endured an early setback, losing Arif Bacchus leg-before in the 14th over.

However, skipper Richard Ramdeholl displayed maturity and resilience, anchoring the chase with a commanding knock of 64. He found excellent support from his vice-captain, Brandon Henry, who contributed a valuable 39.

The captain-vice-captain duo batted with composure and confidence, guiding Guyana steadily towards the target.

For Trinidad and Tobago, Ethan Ramcharan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 for 36, while Jayden Sadaphal chipped in with 1 for 33.

Guyana will look to build on this positive start when they face Jamaica in their next match on April 17 at the Antigua Recreation Ground.