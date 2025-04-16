News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Ramdeholl’s 64*, Henry’s all-rounder effort secure opening win for Guyana U-15
Richard Ramdeholl (centre) celebrates the fall of a wicket (PHOTO: News Room/Avenash Ramzan)
Richard Ramdeholl (centre) celebrates the fall of a wicket (PHOTO: News Room/Avenash Ramzan)

A COMPOSED captain’s innings from Richard Ramdeholl, coupled with a valuable all-round contribution from vice-captain Brandon Henry and a disciplined bowling effort, steered the Guyana Under-15s to a winning start in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 tournament.
They defeated Trinidad and Tobago by six wickets in their opening encounter at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, Trinidad and Tobago were restricted to 168 all out in 48.5 overs. Jordan Julien provided the backbone of their innings with a well-constructed 53, while Davis Guerra chipped in with a solid 32.
The pair had built a promising platform, taking T&T to 96 for 1 in the 26th over. However, Guyana’s bowlers orchestrated a crucial middle-order collapse, picking up wickets regularly to peg back the Trinidadians.
The Guyanese attack shared the wickets, with Brandon Henry, Nathaniel Ramsammy, Reyaz Latif, Rafael McKenzie, and Patrice Fraser each bagging two wickets, effectively stifling the Trinidad and Tobago innings.
Chasing a target of 169 for victory, Guyana endured an early setback, losing Arif Bacchus leg-before in the 14th over.

However, skipper Richard Ramdeholl displayed maturity and resilience, anchoring the chase with a commanding knock of 64. He found excellent support from his vice-captain, Brandon Henry, who contributed a valuable 39.
The captain-vice-captain duo batted with composure and confidence, guiding Guyana steadily towards the target.

For Trinidad and Tobago, Ethan Ramcharan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 for 36, while Jayden Sadaphal chipped in with 1 for 33.
Guyana will look to build on this positive start when they face Jamaica in their next match on April 17 at the Antigua Recreation Ground.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.