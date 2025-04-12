Region Two patients to benefit from free dialysis, CT scans

–when Lima Regional Hospital is completed, RDC Chair says

CHAIRPERSON of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Vilma De Silva, has said that patients in the region will soon access free dialysis and CT scans when the Lima Regional Hospital is completed.

She told councillors at the April statutory meeting of the RDC that the hospital is expected to be completed in April, 2025.

The Chairperson informed the council that the hospital will be a major boost to health care delivery in the region.

She emphasised that the facility will offer essential medical services, including a 24-hour laboratory, ensuring that tests can be conducted and results obtained on the spot.

Additionally, the hospital will feature an advanced imaging suite, offering digital X-rays, ultrasounds, and—for the first time on the Essequibo Coast—a CT scan machine. This marks a significant upgrade in healthcare services for the region.

De Silva highlighted that the hospital will have an on-site radiology unit, allowing for immediate interpretation of x-rays and diagnoses.

The imaging platform will also be connected to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), enabling consultants to provide second opinions remotely.

De Silva said that, currently, dialysis is being offered at a small cost through a private public partnership. She highlighted the government’s massive investments in the health care system.

She related that the Region Two healthcare system is rapidly transforming with billions of dollars being invested to upgrade health facilities in the region.

Chairperson for the Health and Sanitation Committee and People’s Progressive Party (PPP) RDC councillor, Arnold Adams, said that the Lima Hospital will offer advanced care for patients in the region. He said that many persons are anticipating the opening.

“This is what Region Two needs; persons no longer have to travel or go private… all scans and tests will be available within residents’ reach,” Adams said.