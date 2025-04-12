Origins brand developed by team of Guyanese industry practitioners

–Minister Walrond says, rejects US-based designer’s ‘mischievous’ claims

RESPONDING to claims that have recently surfaced on social media, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, on Friday, noted that the Origins Brand was developed by a team of Guyanese industry practitioners.

Marrisa Wilson, a Guyanese designer who resides in New York, claimed that the ORIGINS: Guyana Fashion Festival represented her ideas and not those of the Government of Guyana and others assembled to deliver the event

Minister Walrond, however, said: “The ORIGINS brand was developed by a team of Guyanese industry practitioners and event organisers assembled by the ministry to develop the government’s investment in support of Guyana’s fledgling fashion industry.”

To this end, she noted that the government’s support for the cultural and creative industries is no secret as it has invested over $2.7 billion in 2024 while $3.6 billion was budgeted for 2025.

Addressing specific remarks by Wilson, Walrond noted that the designer and her team were contacted by a representative of the event director, Alex Graham’s team and subsequently Graham and Wilson met virtually in March.

“In that meeting, the goals of the ORIGINS Guyana Fashion Festival were first shared and there was a meeting of minds on the goals and on a general approach about how Marissa, her brand and her team could participate,” Walrond added.

In an effort to demonstrate how they could participate while no scope of participation was settled, Wilson and her team provided Graham a video to be shown at the launch and to have the ORIGINS brand included in some of their images.

The images, Walrond said, were never used but the video was shown during the launch event on March 26, 2025.

The minister went on to add: “On March 31, 2025, and based on further conversations, for the first time, Marrisa Wilson’s team submitted a proposal, inclusive of costs, outlining how her team could contribute to the inaugural ORIGINS: Guyana Fashion Festival.

“The comprehensive proposal covers some areas that are already being handled by other Guyanese fashion creatives, and so internal discussions were still ongoing regarding the scope of Marrisa’s participation. It is during these deliberations that Marrisa responded with the erroneous and mischievous video that has now been reposted by several others.”

While acknowledging that Wilson’s work and achievements are outstanding, Walrond noted that it is disappointing that someone of Guyanese roots, who had the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of the industry, chose to go public with distortions and exaggerations and lies in response to efforts to include her and her team.

“The Government of Guyana is firmly of the view that Guyana is not just a land of natural beauty and economic potential; we are a force in fashion, creativity, and culture. As such, this festival is a visionary initiative, spearheaded by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to give our designers a global platform. It is a declaration that Guyana’s fashion industry is ready to shine, and we invite the world to take notice.

“We will remain committed to the task and continue to work to deliver a world class show in May. It is unfortunate that Marrisa Wilson and her team have chosen this route and thereby denied themselves the opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking event, for and on behalf of our creative professionals and aspirants alike,” the minister said in her statement.