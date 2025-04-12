MACORP empowers GPL employees through comprehensive generator set training

AS part of its steadfast commitment to customer support and workforce development, Machinery Corporation of Guyana Ltd (MACORP) recently conducted an intensive training programme for 10 employees of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL).

These participants, representing operations in Berbice, Kwakwani, and Essequibo, underwent the 3516 Generator Set Operator Training Programme to enhance their proficiency in safely and efficiently operating CAT generator sets.

The two-day training combined classroom instruction with hands-on practical sessions, ensuring participants gained both theoretical knowledge and practical skills.

Key topics covered included, power generation safety procedures, operator roles and responsibilities, overview and system principles of the CAT 3516 Generator Set, identification and function of generator set components, pre-start inspections & start-up procedures, load management and operational monitoring, and shutdown and post-operation protocols.

Training Manager at MACORP, Miguel Oviedo emphasised the company’s dedication to providing technical support to GPL and other clients, noting that such initiatives are vital for operational efficiency.

“We remain committed to delivering continuous technical support and capacity-building opportunities, empowering our customers and teams to maintain peak performance and safety across their operations,” Oviedo said.

At the conclusion of the training, each participant underwent a competency certification process, equipping them with the confidence and professionalism needed to apply their newly acquired skills on the job.

This group from GPL was part of a broader initiative involving 85 individuals trained by MACORP in various roles, including technicians, excavator operators, and forklift operators.

MACORP’s contribution to workforce readiness aligns with its mission to support Guyana’s infrastructural transformation through innovative solutions and sustainable practices.

By investing in technical training programmes like this one, MACORP continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening Guyana’s labor force while fostering operational excellence across industries.