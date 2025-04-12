Iwokrama welcomes local, international participants to massive forestry laboratory

THE Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development continues to lead the way in fostering sustainable forest management, conservation, and climate resilience through its Learning Services Unit.

According to a press release, with a mission to build capacity in these critical areas, the centre offers specialised services tailored to student visits, research collaborations, intern and volunteer programmes, and training courses.

In March 2025, Iwokrama hosted an international group of students from Indiana University East’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences for an immersive training programme.

Later this year, graduate students from Miami University in Ohio will visit as part of the Earth Expeditions study abroad programme titled “Local Wisdom and Conservation.”

These programmes provide participants with hands-on exposure to sustainable natural resource management practices within the Iwokrama Forest.

Both groups will also engage in cultural and livelihood activities facilitated by the Makushi Village of Surama, enriching their understanding of Indigenous knowledge and practices.

Iwokrama’s commitment extends beyond international visitors. Locally, it continues to host Guyanese groups such as the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Youth in Natural Resources Apprenticeship Programme, which introduces young people to environmental stewardship and careers in natural resources.

For years, University of Guyana students studying Forestry, Tourism, Biology, and Environmental Sciences have benefitted from Iwokrama’s efforts to strengthen local expertise. School groups from surrounding communities and coastal areas are also welcomed regularly to experience the Centre’s unique learning environment.

The Centre offers a range of specialised courses designed to equip participants with practical skills and knowledge.

These include Tour Guiding and Visitor Management, Rangering, Biodiversity Identification, Climate Change and the Role of Forests, and Sustainable Forestry.

Additionally, Iwokrama maintains vital scientific and research collaborations with institutions such as the University of Guyana, Lyell Centre-Heriot Watt University (UK), Purdue University (USA), and The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University.

The Iwokrama Forest itself is a globally recognised model for sustainable forest use and serves as an unparalleled natural learning environment.

Trainees and researchers have the opportunity to explore its unique attractions, including the Iwokrama Canopy Walkway, Turtle Mountain, ancient petroglyph sites, forestry operations, Indigenous cultural experiences, and the majestic Essequibo River.

Through its diverse programmes and partnerships, Iwokrama continues to inspire global and local communities to embrace sustainable practices while preserving the rich biodiversity of Guyana’s rainforests.